Occupiers launch artillery strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, 1 person killed. PHOTOS
One person was killed in Kostiantynivka as a result of Russian shelling.
This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
"Tonight the enemy shelled the city with cannon artillery - a 65-year-old man was killed.
Also, 3 private houses, 3 multi-storey buildings, 3 administrative buildings, 2 industrial premises, 3 power lines, a gas pipeline and 3 cars were damaged.
