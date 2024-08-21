ENG
Occupiers launch artillery strike on Kostiantynivka in Donetsk region, 1 person killed. PHOTOS

One person was killed in Kostiantynivka as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by the head of the Donetsk Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"Tonight the enemy shelled the city with cannon artillery - a 65-year-old man was killed.

Also, 3 private houses, 3 multi-storey buildings, 3 administrative buildings, 2 industrial premises, 3 power lines, a gas pipeline and 3 cars were damaged.

