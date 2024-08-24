Air defence systems, missiles and ammunition: Lithuanian Prime Minister Šimonite announces new package of military assistance to Ukraine

Ukraine will receive another package of military aid from Lithuania by early September.

This was announced by Lithuanian Prime Minister Ingrid Šimonite at a press conference in Kyiv with the Presidents of Ukraine and Poland Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Andrzej Duda, European Pravda reports, Censor.NET cites.

Šimonite stressed that Lithuania's position in the war is clear and simple: Ukraine must win, Russia must lose.

"At our meeting today, I informed President Zelenskyy that the newest package of military assistance from Lithuania will arrive in Ukraine by early September. It will include short-range air defence systems, missiles, anti-missile and other equipment, weapons and ammunition," Šimonite said, describing what the aid package would include.

The politician also said that Lithuania has allocated 35 million euros for the purchase of radars and demining equipment for Ukraine.

In addition, according to Šimonite, Lithuania plans to transfer more than 5,000 Lithuanian-made drones to Ukraine by winter.

As a reminder, Ingrida Šimonite arrived in Kyiv on Saturday, 24 August, Ukraine's Independence Day.