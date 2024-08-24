ENG
Occupiers attack Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, with artillery, wounding three rescuers

On the afternoon of 24 August, Russian invaders shelled the village of Stepnohirsk, Zaporizhzhia region, with artillery. As a result of the enemy attack, three employees of the State Emergency Service were injured.

The head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional State Administration Ivan Fedorov reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The occupiers fired with artillery. Three rescuers were injured as a result of the shelling," the statement said.

The shelling damaged private houses on five streets of the settlement. There was a fire.

The State Emergency Service is working to extinguish the fire.

Read more: Russia sought to occupy Sumy. We thwarted these plans with operation in Kursk region, - Zelenskyy

