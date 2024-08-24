Zelenskyy: Palianytsia drone missile is our way of acting while some partners are slow to make decisions

The Palianytsia drone missile, which was used by the Defence Forces against the enemy for the first time today, is much faster and more powerful than Ukrainian long-range drones.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists, Censor.NET reports.

"Our new weapons solutions, including the Palianytsia missile, are our way of acting while some of our partners are slowing down with their decisions. Our decisions and the decisions of our partners should work together and only in such a way that we achieve our common victory together," the Head of State said.

Zelenskyy stressed that Ukraine uses all the capabilities of its defence industry.

The President said that there is a cluster of the Ukrainian missile programme called Palianytsia. The cluster includes three products, one of which has been positively tested.

"Today I said that the first use of our long-range weapon took place. We are preparing some more "powerful" solutions. We need no less determination from our partners. Those of our friends who can encourage our allies to lift restrictions on Ukraine's use of long-range weapons can bring our common victory closer," Zelenskyy added.