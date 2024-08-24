U.S. will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression, - Harris

US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris has promised that the US will continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Harris made the statement on 24 August on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

Kamala Harris congratulated Ukraine on its Independence Day and promised further support for our country in its fight for freedom against Russian aggression.

"On Ukraine's Independence Day, we join in celebrating the common values that the Ukrainian people bravely defend every day: independence, sovereignty and freedom. We will continue to support Ukraine in its fight for freedom against Russian aggression," the American politician said in a statement.

The day before, in a speech at the US Democratic Party convention in Chicago, Harris said she would stand firmly by Ukraine.