Zelenskyy on new US sanctions against Russia: It will weaken Russia’s ability to wage war against Ukraine

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked the United States for expanding sanctions against Russia.

This is stated in the head of state's post on the social network X

The Head of State said that new sanctions against the aggressor country would weaken its ability to wage a war of aggression against Ukraine.

"I am grateful to the United States for introducing additional tough sanctions against Russia today. Almost 400 entities included in the new US package will further weaken Russia's ability to wage an aggressive war against Ukraine. The pressure on the aggressor must be maintained and increased constantly as long as Russia continues its aggression," the President said in a statement.

The President also thanked the United States for its leadership in these important efforts.

"Together with all our partners, all peace-loving countries, we must restore respect for the UN Charter and force Russia to make peace," Zelensky added.

As a reminder, on August 23, the US Treasury announced a new package of sanctions against Russia. The sanctions list includes nearly 400 individuals and entities both in Russia and abroad whose goods and services allowed Russia to support the war in Ukraine and evade Western sanctions.

