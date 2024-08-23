On eve of Ukraine’s Independence Day, United States imposed large package of sanctions against Russia: almost 400 people and companies were included in list

On Friday, August 23, the US Treasury Department announced a new package of sanctions against Russia. The sanctions list includes almost 400 individuals and legal entities both in Russia and abroad whose goods and services allowed Russia to support the war in Ukraine and evade Western sanctions.

This is stated on the website of the US Treasury Department, Censor.NET reports.

"Russia has turned its economy into a tool in the service of the Kremlin's military-industrial complex. Today's actions by the Treasury Department continue the commitment made by President Biden and his G7 colleagues to disrupt Russia's military-industrial supply chain and payment channels," said US Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo.

The sanctions lists include more than 100 individuals and legal entities in 16 countries, including China, Switzerland, Turkey, and the UAE.

The sanctions also target more than 60 Russian technology and defense companies that play an important role in supporting and developing the Russian defense industry.

In particular, the list includes a number of organizations involved in the development and modernization of weapons, automation and robotics, development and acquisition of dual-use electronics, digital surveillance, the Internet of Things, and artificial intelligence.

"These sanctions target Russia's defense industry while protecting Russian citizens' access to essential telecommunications and other digital technologies," the ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the new sanctions also affected companies in Russia's metallurgical and mining sector, including steel, iron and coal mining companies, as well as firms that service them.

In particular, the following companies were sanctioned:

Ekropromstroy LLC;

Arctic SPG-2 LLC;

Mezhregionstroy LLC;

Yakutsk Fuel and Energy Company PJSC.

The largest coal exporters from Russia are also on the sanctions list:

"SDS Ugol;

"Mechel Mining Management Company;

JSC Stroyservice;

subsidiaries of Rosatom.

The "blacklist" also includes Russian military research institutes, UAV manufacturers, and companies that serve the needs of the Russian military-industrial complex, along with their owners and management.

In addition, the United States imposed sanctions restrictions on a number of intermediary companies from the UAE, Hong Kong, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and China that supplied microchips to Russia in circumvention of the sanctions.

The full list of sanctioned individuals and legal entities is available here.

