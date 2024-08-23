Navy of Ukraine destroyed Russian ferry "Conro Trader" in port "Kavkaz" - Pletenchuk

The Navy of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the destruction of the Russian ferry "Conro Trader" in the port of "Kavkaz" in the Krasnodar Territory of the Russian Federation.

As Censor.NET informs, this was stated by the spokesman of the Navy Dmytro Pletenchuk on Radio Svoboda.

"We can confirm the information that this target was destroyed by the Naval Forces. This ferry is one of the important chains of Russian military logistics, to provide the occupation forces. First of all, fuel and lubricants, but in addition, of course, it carried and weapons," he noted.

At the same time, the spokesman of the Navy did not specify what exactly hit the "Conroe Trader".

Earlier, the Operational Headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory announced the attack on the ferry, blaming Ukraine.

As reported, on the night of August 18, the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck the "Kavkaz" plant in the Rostov region, where oil and petroleum products were stored for the needs of the occupation army of the Russian Federation, the General Staff of the Armed Forces confirmed.

In a few days, the fire spread over an area of ​​10,000 square meters. m, almost half a hundred Russian firefighters were injured during attempts to extinguish it, 15 of them were hospitalized.

In total, there are 74 fuel tanks with a capacity of 5,000 tons each based on the state reserve of the Russian Federation. The total cost of fuel stored at the base is estimated at about $200 million or 18 billion rubles.

