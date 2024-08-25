Russians strike at Slobodskyi district of Kharkiv: 6 people injured

On 25 August, in the afternoon, Russian troops attacked the Slobodskyi district of Kharkiv, injuring 6 people and setting a private house on fire.

This was reported by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

See more: 24 hours in Donetsk region: enemy shells at least 11 localities, there are dead and wounded. PHOTOS

"A powerful explosion was heard in Kharkiv. A private house is on fire in the Slobodskyi district of the city. Emergency services are working at the site of the impact," he wrote.

The mayor of the city reports six injured on arrival.