"Servant of people" Dmytruk, who defended UOC-MP, fled Ukraine - mass media

MP Artem Dmytruk, elected from the Servant of the People party (now unaffiliated), who defended the UOC-MP in Ukraine, illegally left the country.

As noted, Dmytruk illegally left the territory of Ukraine on Saturday, 24 August.

According to sources, Dmytruk last legally crossed the border of Ukraine with Moldova in early 2023 and did not leave until 24 August 2024.

Last year, on 24 January, at 19:41, he returned to Ukraine from Moldova through the Mayaky-Udobne checkpoint in a Toyota with a state licence plate and did not travel abroad until Sunday, 24 August.

Law enforcement officers are currently establishing all the circumstances of the illegal border crossing.

It is also reported that his mobile phone number is currently out of service.

It is also reported that on 24 August , Dmytruk began to claim on Telegram that he was going to be detained and that his residence in Kyiv and Odesa would soon be searched.

In addition, he claimed alleged fakes that his family and he were in Moldova and that the Ukrainian special services were demanding that he be detained there.

Earlier, Bihus.Info investigators found that MP Artem Dmytruk cooperates with UOC-MP priest Serhiy Chertylin, who is suspected of 5 crimes against Ukraine.