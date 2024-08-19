"Servant of People" Dmytruk accuses AFU of humiliating locals in Kursk region

People`s Deputy Artem Dmytruk, elected from the Servant of the People party (now unaffiliated), said that the Ukrainian military was mocking the local population in the Kursk region.

"Recently, footage has started to appear showing the actions of our soldiers in the Kursk region. Someone is destroying monuments, someone is mocking local residents and old people, pretending to be Germans, someone is causing riots in shops," Dmytruk said.

He also stated that "each such video means an increase in volunteers in the ranks of the Russian army, another reason for mobilisation, and so on and so forth. And there is nothing "heroic" or "patriotic" about such actions of the Armed Forces. He also added that every such incident works against us.

At the same time, the MP did not show the video confirming his words.

Another former Servant of the People, Yevhen Shevchenko, supported Dmytruk and called bloggers who criticized his post and military officer Yevhen Karas, who called for the scandalous People's Deputy to be put in order, criminals.

Shevchenko wrote that "Dmytruk will not be offended." He also said that all those who threaten him are ordinary criminals and will be imprisoned.

"Why are they in a hurry and begging the SSU to deal with Artem? They intuitively feel that when Artem Dmytruk becomes the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, their essence will be exposed. And they will all go where they belong," Shevchenko said.

