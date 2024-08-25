During week, Defense Forces eliminated 8,330 occupiers and destroyed 1,473 units of Russian weapons and military equipment

\During the week from August 18 to 25, 2024, the losses of the Russian army amount to about 8,330 personnel.

As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk.

As noted, the weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops also suffered significant losses:

39 tanks;

151 combat armored vehicles;

340 artillery systems;

10 RSZV;

13 air defense systems;

483 units of auto equipment;

82 units of special equipment.

In addition, Ukrainian defenders destroyed 12 missiles and 343 unmanned aerial vehicles.

Also remind, in general, since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukrainian soldiers eliminated 607,680 Russian invaders.\