Putin will not be able to return influence that USSR had in world - Zelenskyy

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, expressed his belief that the dictator of the Russian Federation, Volodymyr Putin, will not be able to regain the influence that the Soviet Union used to have.

The Ukrainian leader said this in an interview with Indian mass media, Ukrinform reports, Censor.NET reports.

"I know that everyone thinks that Putin has big geopolitical goals, imperial views, etc. He 100% wants to return to the influence that was in the Soviet Union. This is clear to us, but he will not return it. He simply will not have time." - said Zelenskyy.

According to the president, neither years nor the world will allow the Russian leader to realize these goals.

"The Ukrainian army, with a small number, has already entered 2 regions, and it cannot do anything for 20 days, nothing," the head of state noted.

According to Zelenskyy, even those who "have contacts and shake hands" with Putin long ago made their own conclusions about him.

"He's just a thief who threatens nuclear weapons and so on... He's not a player anymore. He's just a maniac, a serious terrorist. And that's how the majority treat him," the president said.

