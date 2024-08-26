Occupants are preparing to resume assault operations in Vovchansk - OTG "Kharkiv"

The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains tense, the enemy is actively attacking the positions of Ukrainian defenders.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of OTG "Kharkiv".

As noted, the Ukrainian Defence Forces continue to repel attacks by the Russian occupation forces, counterattack and take measures to strengthen the resilience of the defence.

In the area of Hlyboke, the enemy is regrouping assault groups of personnel of the 11th Tank Regiment of the 18th Motorised Infantry Division at the frontline, evacuating casualties and taking logistical measures.

Near Lukiantsi, the enemy is taking measures to restore combat capability in order to continue the assault.

"In the area of Starytsia and Ohirtseve, the enemy is carrying out engineering works to equip defences at the positions of the 41st motorised rifle regiment of the 72nd motorised rifle division of the 44th army corps. They are trying to set up UAV launch positions in the area of the forest," the statement said.

"In Vovchansk, the Russian occupiers are conducting aerial reconnaissance using UAVs, building up the communication system, preparing to resume assault operations to restore the lost position, unblock the Aggregate Plant and expand the control zone," OTG "Kharkiv" adds.

It is also noted that 4 combat engagements took place over the past day. The occupiers launched 3 rocket attacks and 2 air strikes using 1 KAB and 2 unguided aircraft missiles. They also carried out 48 strikes with kamikaze drones and fired 341 times at the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Since the beginning of the day, there has been 1 combat engagement in the area of Vovchansk.

Ukraine's defence forces are responding adequately and continue to destroy manpower, weapons and military equipment of the Russian occupiers.

According to OTG "Kharkiv", enemy's losses (irreversible and sanitary) over the past day amounted to 93 people.

As reported, in the aggregate plant of Vovchansk Russians have been blockaded for several months.