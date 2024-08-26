ENG
Topic of negotiations with Ukraine has lost its relevance - Peskov

The Kremlin has said that the topic of negotiations with Ukraine has lost its relevance.

According to Censor.NET, citing the Russian media, this was stated by the spokesman for the Russian dictator Dmitry Peskov.

"The topic of negotiations with Ukraine has now lost its relevance," he was quoted as saying by the propaganda media.

According to Peskov, there were no negotiations between Ukraine and Russia before the Ukrainian Armed Forces' operation in Kursk region.

