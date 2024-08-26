IAEA Head Grossi arrives at Kursk NPP tomorrow

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency Rafael Grossi said that he would lead the agency's mission to the Kursk NPP on Tuesday, 27 August.

"Given the gravity of the situation, I will personally lead tomorrow's IAEA mission to the Kursk nuclear power plant in Russia," the agency's head wrote.

In a statement posted on the IAEA's website, Grossi noted that since the escalation of hostilities around the Kursk NPP, he has been "closely monitoring" developments on the ground, especially with regard to the plant.

"I reiterate that the safety and security of nuclear facilities must not be compromised under any circumstances. The situation is evolving, and it is very important that tomorrow, when I arrive at the plant, I see the situation with my own eyes and discuss the conditions for further activities that may be necessary to assess the state of nuclear safety and security of the nuclear power plant," the IAEA head said in a statement.

On 22 August, International Atomic Energy Agency Director General Rafael Grossi announced that he was planning to visit the Kursk NPP and Ukraine.

Grossi noted that the IAEA is concerned about the fighting near the Russian nuclear power plant, as the old Soviet reactors do not have a protective dome.

Also, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin accused the Ukrainian military of attempting to strike the Kursk NPP on the night of 22 August. He called on the IAEA to respond to the actions of the Ukrainian military.