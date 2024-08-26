ENG
Power supply to Rivne to be restored by 6 p.m.

The most difficult situation with power outages remains in Rivne and Rivne district after the morning shelling.

This was reported by the press service of the RMA, Censor.NET reports.

"According to Rivneoblenergo, the estimated time of restoration is by 6 p.m. today. Critical infrastructure facilities (hospitals, military facilities, water supply facilities, etc.) are being supplied with electricity first," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the morning of August 26, 2024, Rivne region was attacked by the enemy. The target was an energy infrastructure facility.

Read more: Emergency power cuts introduced across Ukraine

