Power supply to Rivne to be restored by 6 p.m.

The most difficult situation with power outages remains in Rivne and Rivne district after the morning shelling.

"According to Rivneoblenergo, the estimated time of restoration is by 6 p.m. today. Critical infrastructure facilities (hospitals, military facilities, water supply facilities, etc.) are being supplied with electricity first," the statement said.

As a reminder, on the morning of August 26, 2024, Rivne region was attacked by the enemy. The target was an energy infrastructure facility.

