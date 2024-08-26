Lviv region attacked by more than 10 missiles, several power facilities were hit - RMA

In the morning, on 26 August, the Russian army attacked the Lviv region with more than 10 missiles, the information is still being clarified.

This was announced by the first deputy head of the Lviv Regional Military Administration, Andrii Hodyk, Censor.NET reports citing Suspilne.

According to the official, Russian missiles hit several power facilities in the region with varying degrees of damage. No one was injured or killed.

The situation is not a crisis and there will be water supply for the population, and there is no need to deploy staging areas.

Power engineers are working to restore electricity supply in the region.