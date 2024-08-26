All water supply stations in Vinnytsia was shut down due to power outage

Due to power outages caused by a Russian missile attack on 26 August, all water supply stations in Vinnytsia have stopped working.

According to Censor.NET,this was reported by the Vinnytsia Regional Water Supply Company.

"Due to an emergency power outage, the city's water supply stations have been shut down again: this time, unfortunately, all of them. Including the central station in Vinnytsia," the statement said.

It is noted that crews went to the city to vent the air and open the valves, and Vinnytsiaoblvodokanal employees are trying to restore power.

Read more: Russia used at least 127 missiles and 109 drones during today’s attack, - Zelenskyy at Headquarters meeting

"Now there may be a lack of water/low pressure throughout the city," the company warned.

As reported by Censor.NET, on Monday, 26 August, Russian troops launched one of the most massive strikes in Ukraine. The invaders attacked critical infrastructure with more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred kamikaze attack drones.