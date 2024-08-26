Massive rocket and shahed attacks: Russia attacks several regions of Ukraine. PHOTO

In some regions of Ukraine, the air alert has been lasting for more than 12 hours. During the night, the Russians attacked with Shaheds, and in the morning they took 11 strategic bombers to the sky. Missile carriers with Kalibr missiles were also deployed to the Black Sea. The enemy struck from different directions.

At 7:30 a.m. on 26 August, the Ukrainian Air Force reported that six Tu-22M3 aircraft were in the air, and at 9:30 a.m., a MiG-31K took off from the Russian airfield of Savasleyka.

According to preliminary data, the enemy launched about 70 drones at night, moving in different directions across the country. Explosions were heard in many areas.

Kyiv and the region

Multiple explosions were heard in Kyiv and the region. Russian troops attacked Kyiv with missiles and attack UAVs, and the danger continues.

"About a dozen missiles were hit by the air defence forces and means," the KCMA press service said.

The Kyiv City Military Administration claimed that air defence systems were operating on the outskirts of Kyiv. Later, it became known that there was no damage or casualties as a result of the missile attack.

According to the police in Kyiv region, three people were injured in the Russian attack, including a five-month-old child. In addition, local residents' homes and vehicles were damaged.

In addition, in the morning, Russian troops attacked the Kyiv hydroelectric power station near Vyshhorod.

Today's massive attack by Russian troops in the Kyiv region has damaged two energy facilities.

Kharkiv and the region

At around 08:05 on 26 August, the enemy attacked Kharkiv, a hit was recorded in Nemyshlyansky district in an open area.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Military District, Oleh Syniehubov, in the morning Russians hit the village of Oleksiyivka with an X-22 missile, setting the grass on fire. An infrastructure facility was damaged in the village of Pershotravneve, Krasnohrad district.

A man died as a result of a rocket attack on a civilian enterprise in Izium district. Two other people were injured.

Lutsk

At around 9 am, air defence forces shot down a Shahed. Its wreckage fell on the territory of the regional centre. As a result, an apartment building was damaged. Around 10.00 a.m. it became known that another residential building in Lutsk was damaged as a result of an enemy attack.

According to the mayor of Lutsk, Ihor Polishchuk, 5 people were injured and 1 person died as a result of the shelling of the city.

Poltava region

Russian troops attacked an industrial facility in Poltava region in a massive air strike, the head of the regional military administration, Philip Pronin, said on the morning of 26 August.

"The enemy hit an industrial facility in the Poltava region. Five people were injured," he said.

In addition, explosions occurred in Kremenchuk.

Lviv region

The occupiers launched a massive missile and drone strike in the Lviv region. Preliminarily, there were no casualties or injuries. However, there were temporary power outages in the city and region.

Also in the morning, during an air raid alert, the enemy attacked Drohobych district in Lviv region with missiles.

Odesa and the region

The Russian army also launched a missile attack on the energy and civilian infrastructure of Odesa region. Seven people were injured, including two children.

Emergency power outages continue in Odesa region.

Zaporizhzhia region

In the morning , at 7:49 a.m ., it was reported that the Dnipro HPP would be temporarily shut down due to a security threat. The measures were taken due to the security situation, due to an air raid alert.

At 9:35 a.m., it was reported that Russians shelled the settlements of Zaporizhzhia district. A man was killed in one of them . Another woman was also injured in the attack. Civilian infrastructure was also damaged. In addition, the occupiers attacked an energy infrastructure facility

Vinnytsia region

Critical infrastructure facilities in Vinnytsia region were damaged as a result of an enemy air attack. In addition, a blast wave damaged a private house

Later, it became known that four houses in the Luki-Meleshkivska community were damaged by the debris of a downed missile. According to the head of the Vinnytsia Regional Council, there were no casualties.

Attack on Rivne

In Rivne, Russians struck an energy infrastructure facility. First, the region was attacked by "shahids" and then by a cruise missile. At 10:07 a.m., it became known that one of the strikes hit an energy infrastructure facility, which led to a power outage in the Rivne district.

In the Rivne region, 48 settlements were left without electricity.

In addition, there is partial power outage in Rivne. More than 400 Unbreakable Points have started operating in the region.

Mykolaiv region

Three people were wounded in a massive shelling in Mykolaiv region. Rescuers extinguished fires in Pervomaisk and Mykolaiv districts of the region. Mostly dead wood burned in open areas

Dnipropetrovsk region

A man was killed in the Dnipropetrovsk region as a result of Russian shelling. Another man was injured. He is receiving medical assistance.

Private houses and outbuildings were damaged. Emergency services and law enforcement officers are working at the scene to record yet another war crime committed by the Russian Federation.

In addition, explosions occurred in Kryvyi Rih.

Sumy region

Russian invaders damaged energy facilities in Sumy region. 213 settlements are without electricity. In addition, a railway infrastructure facility was hit. In particular, the contact network and buildings were damaged, and an assistant driver was injured. He has been hospitalised and is not in danger of being killed.

Attack on the Carpathian region

Russian occupiers attacked Prykarpattia from different directions, hitting an infrastructure facility. 3 people were injured.