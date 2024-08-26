Consequences of Russian attack on Mykolaiv region: three people were wounded, air defense shot down about 30 enemy targets

On 26 August, three people were injured in the Mykolaiv region as a result of massive Russian shelling. Air defence systems shot down about 30 enemy targets over the region.

"During the enemy air attack, which lasted from night to day on 26 August, air defence forces and means in the Mykolaiv region destroyed about 30 targets, including Shahed-131/136 attack drones and various types of cruise missiles," he wrote.

As a result of the massive enemy shelling, several fires broke out in the Mykolaiv and Pervomaiske districts in open areas, which were quickly extinguished by firefighters.

Kim also said that three people were injured. Two of the victims were treated on the spot. One person was hospitalised in moderate condition.

As reported by Censor.NET, on Monday, 26 August, Russian troops launched one of the most massive strikes in Ukraine. The invaders attacked critical infrastructure with more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred kamikaze attack drones.