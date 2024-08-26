ENG
"Shaheds" are spotted in south of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions - AFU Air Forces

The enemy launched attack drones from the south.

This was reported by the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"Attack UAVs in the south of Kherson and Mykolaiv regions. The course is northwest," the Air Force warned.

