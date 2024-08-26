ENG
Most massive air attack: 102 missiles and 99 attack UAVs shot down - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Air defence destroyed 201 of the 236 targets that Russia attacked Ukraine with on 26 August.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Read more: Missile attack in Dnipropetrovsk region: several fires, one man killed

Результати ППО 26 серпня

A total of 236 enemy airborne attack vehicles were detected and tracked by the Air Force's radio engineering troops. Among them were shot down:

  • 1 X-47M2 Kinzhal aerobatic missile
  • 1 Iskander-M/KN-23 ballistic missile
  • 1 X-22 cruise missile
  • 99 X-101, "Kalibr", and X-59/69 combat missiles
  • 99 Shahed-136/131 attack UAVs

On Monday, 26 August, Russian troops launched one of the most massive strikes against Ukraine. The invaders attacked critical infrastructure with more than a hundred missiles of various types and about a hundred kamikaze drones.

