Zelenskyy on today’s shelling: 4 people are killed, 16 are injured. We will definitely respond to this and all other attacks

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy commented on another massive attack by Russian occupiers on Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, the head of state announced this in Telegram.

"The rescue operation continues at the sites of hits and falling debris in the regions of Ukraine that were under Russian attack last night. All services are involved, and the rubble is being cleared. Unfortunately, despite the effective work of our air defence, four people were killed and 16 injured. My condolences to the families and friends of the victims," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that the occupiers had used more than 90 air targets against civilians and infrastructure: 81 "Shaheds", as well as cruise, ballistic and aerial missiles.

"We will definitely respond to this and all other attacks by Russia. Crimes against humanity cannot be committed with impunity," he concluded.

