5 out of 10 missiles and 60 "Shaheds" were destroyed - Air Force

On the night of 27 August 2024, the Air Force's radio engineering troops detected and escorted 91 enemy airborne attack vehicles.

This was reported by the commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Mykola Oleshchuk, in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

What did Russian troops use in Ukraine?

According to Oleshchuk, that night, the occupiers attacked Ukraine with various types of missiles and attack UAVs:

- 3 X-47M2 "Kinzhal" aeroballistic missiles (from MiG-31K aircraft from the airspace of Lipetsk region - Russian Federation);

- "Iskander-M" ballistic missile (from Crimea);

- with an "Iskander-K" cruise missile (from Voronezh region - Russia);

- 5 X-101 cruise missiles (from Tu-22M3 bombers from the airspace of Volgograd region - Russian Federation);

- 81 attack UAVs of the "Shahed" type (from Yeysk and Kursk region - Russian Federation).

What did our air defence manage to destroy?

According to the Air Force, as of 9:00 a.m., the air defence had shot down:

- 5 X-101 cruise missiles;

- 60 "Shahed-131/136" strike UAVs

"Ten enemy drones have been located (probably crashed) on the territory of Ukraine, one has crossed the border with Belarus, and about ten more are in Ukrainian airspace. Combat work is continuing!" emphasises Oleshchuk.

It is also noted that aviation, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare equipment and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defence Forces were involved in repelling the enemy's air attack. Combat operations were conducted in most regions of the country: Kyiv, Khmelnytskyi, Rivne, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Khmelnytskyi, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Zhytomyr, Sumy, Chernihiv and Kirovohrad regions.