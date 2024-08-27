Russia’s strike caused significant damage to power system. Situation is difficult but is under control - Ministry of Energy

The Ministry of Energy has said that the blackout schedules will remain in place until the power grid is stabilised after a massive Russian attack.

According to Censor.NET, Deputy Energy Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk said this during a telethon.

Yesterday, 26 August, Russian troops used 127 missiles and 109 drones against Ukraine.

"Many of them did cause significant damage to the energy system. Power engineers work where the security situation allows. Yesterday, transmission system operators had to introduce emergency outage and emergency shutdown schedules to preserve the integrity of the system. Today, scheduled outage schedules will be in effect," she said.

The scheduled outage schedules will remain in place until the system is stabilised, she added.

"We are currently assessing the damage at all facilities. Where possible, power engineers have started emergency repair work to restore the normal operation of the power system as soon as possible. We hope to cancel or reduce the outage schedules. However, we must now understand that the energy sector is once again under enemy attack. The situation is difficult but under control," she concluded.

As a reminder, on 26 August, the Russian army carried out the most massive shelling of Ukraine, launching 236 air strikes at Ukraine.

