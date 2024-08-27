Massive shelling on 26 August: 7 people were killed, 47 others were injured

As a result of Russian shelling of Ukrainian territory on Monday, a total of 47 people were injured, including 4 children.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was announced at a briefing by the press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) Oleksandr Khorunzhyi

"The rescuers completed all the work yesterday at about 8 pm. According to preliminary data, we are talking about about 18 regions where our rescuers worked. In terms of casualties, we have 7 people killed, 2 of whom died in hospitals. 47 people were injured, including 4 children born in 2014, 2017 and 2024,’ he said.

In addition, rescuers extinguished 22 fires yesterday.

According to the spokesman, on Monday, from 8 p.m. to 24 p.m., the enemy again launched a massive attack on Ukraine, and rescuers worked in 5 regions - Kherson, Mykolaiv, Kharkiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Donetsk.

"In total, if we take this period - from 8 pm to 24 pm - we have 9 people injured, 5 of them in Dnipropetrovsk region and 4 in Kharkiv region. And 2 people were killed - in Dnipropetrovsk region," said Khorunzhyi.

