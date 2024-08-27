Ukrainian Armed Forces take control of 100 settlements in Kursk region - Syrskyi

Since the beginning of the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation, the Ukrainian defence forces have taken control of 100 settlements.

This was stated by Commander-in-Chief Oleksandr Syrskyi during the forum "Ukraine 2024. Independence" forum, Censor.NET reports.

"As of today, we continue to move forward. We inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on Russian troops. As of today, we have taken control of 1,294 square kilometres of territory. 100 settlements. Also, thanks to the successful actions of our troops, we have significantly replenished the exchange fund, 594 servicemen of the Russian Armed Forces were captured in this area," he said.

According to Syrskyi, the enemy is pulling troops from other areas, weakening them.

"It is trying to create a ring of defence around our offensive group. It is planning further counter-offensive actions. But of course, our active actions prevent this. Further actions of our troops in this area will depend directly on the development of the operational situation," the Commander-in-Chief summed up.

