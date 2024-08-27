The Armenian battalion ArBat, part of the Russian international brigade Pyatnashka, has announced the recruitment of "volunteers" from Indonesia. The mercenaries will be trained in the occupied territories of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NET, The Moscow Times reports this.

In particular, the ArBat publication says that "there are already a number of local residents" who are ready to go to the occupied Donetsk region and receive training from the invaders' instructors and "fight with weapons in their hands".

The post is accompanied by a video of Indonesians shouting a praise slogan for the battalion: "ArBat is power".

It is noted that ArBat is a special forces unit created in September 2022, which is a visiting group of assault troops.

Read more: Ukrainian Armed Forces take control of 100 settlements in Kursk region - Syrskyi

It is commanded by former Wagnerian Ike Gasparyan, with the call sign "Abrek". On 1 July 2023, the battalion officially became part of the Russian Ministry of Defence. Currently, Arbat fighters are fighting in the Kursk region.

According to the newspaper, the unit's founder is Armen Sargsyan. According to the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, he is a criminal authority from the Donetsk region, nicknamed 'Horlivskyi'.

He was linked to the family of fugitive ex-president Viktor Yanukovych and was called the organiser of the 'titushky' who opposed Maidan. Since 2014. Sargsyan is on the international wanted list at the request of Ukraine.