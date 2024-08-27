490 invincibility points are beign deployed in Kyiv region due to problems with electricity

The Kyiv Regional Military Administration stated that there cannot be a single "sleeping" checkpoint of invincibility now. Currently, 490 of them are deployed in the region.

This was stated by the head of the Kyiv Regional Military Administration Ruslan Kravchenko, Censor.NET reports.

"Everyone should be put into working mode. I gave this order to the districts and communities. There are problems with electricity due to enemy attacks. However, people should not be left alone with their problems and run around the village looking for a place to recharge their phones and laptops," he emphasized.



As noted, local governments, the State Emergency Service, responsible businesses, and Ukrzaliznytsia have opened the centers. Additional ones will be deployed if necessary.



The head of the RMA also asked the communities to actively inform them where the centers are operating.



You can also find out about the location of the points in the " Safe Kyiv Region" chatbot.

In addition, he emphasized that the work of the indestructibility points will be checked without warning, and urged residents of Kyiv region to report complaints.

As reported, on August 26, a massive attack damaged infrastructure facilities