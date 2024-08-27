Curfews tightened in two more communities of Donetsk region - RMA
An enhanced curfew is being introduced in two communities in the Donetsk region.
This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.
"From now on, in all settlements of the Selydove and Kurakhove communities, restrictions on movement will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 a.m., and on the territory of the Kostiantynivka community - from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.," the statement said.
The order comes into effect today.
