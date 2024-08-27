ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
7656 visitors online
News War
641 1

Curfews tightened in two more communities of Donetsk region - RMA

У двох громадах Донеччини посилили комендантську годину

An enhanced curfew is being introduced in two communities in the Donetsk region.

This was announced by the head of the Regional Military Administration Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

"From now on, in all settlements of the Selydove and Kurakhove communities, restrictions on movement will be in effect from 3:00 p.m. to 11:00 a.m., and on the territory of the Kostiantynivka community - from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 a.m.," the statement said.

The order comes into effect today.

See more: He was preparing attacks on military hospitals and airfields in Donetsk region: Russian agent was detained in Kramatorsk. PHOTO

Author: 

curfew (18) Donetska region (3595)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 