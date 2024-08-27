He was preparing attacks on military hospitals and airfields in Donetsk region: Russian agent was detained in Kramatorsk. PHOTO

In Kramatorsk, law enforcement officers detained a Russian agent who was adjusting Russia's missile and drone strikes in Donetsk region.

This was reported by the press centre of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

Among the enemy's priority targets were military hospitals and other medical facilities where Ukrainian defenders were treated and rehabilitated.

The aggressor also hoped to reconnoiter the locations of operational airfields in the region.

"Russian intelligence recruited a resident of Kramatorsk to obtain the coordinates for the fire attack. The man came to the attention of the occupiers because of his anti-Ukrainian comments in Russian social networks," the SSU said.

See more: He corrected double strike by "Iskander" on Odesa: SSU detained agent of FSB of Russian Federation. PHOTO

Further communication between the agent and his Russian handler took place through one of the messengers. During the remote communication, both used fictitious nicknames for conspiracy. However, this did not help them.

The SSU identified the representative of the aggressor country and his accomplice from Donetsk region and documented their crimes step by step.

It was established that the curator sent the agent Google maps of the areas of interest. The informant would put intelligence on the maps, add descriptions and explanations, and then pass them on to the Russian special service.

See more: SSU exposes 6 Russian FSS agents who "hunted" for UAV companies in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

SSU officers detained the suspect at his place of residence. The SSU seized a phone and computer equipment from a detainee, which he used for correspondence with the aggressor.

The SSU investigators served him a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

The offender is in custody. He faces life imprisonment with confiscation of property.