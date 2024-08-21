SSU exposes 6 Russian FSS agents who "hunted" for UAV companies in Dnipropetrovsk region. PHOTOS

The SSU neutralised another FSS agent group operating in Dnipropetrovsk region. The criminals were preparing coordinates for Russian air strikes on military and critical infrastructure in the region.

This was reported by the press centre of the SSU, Censor.NET reports.

Among the enemy's priority targets were companies that produce unmanned aerial vehicles for the Defence Forces.

The occupiers were also interested in the locations of repair bases for Ukrainian military equipment and key roads used to transport Ukrainian weapons and ammunition to the front line.





"To adjust the firepower, the FSS remotely recruited six local residents. To do this, the Russian secret service created a Telegram channel through which it searched for supporters of ruscism.

For conspiracy purposes, the agents acted separately from each other in different settlements of the region, but "reported" to a single supervisor from the FSS," the SSU said.

On his instructions, the defendants monitored the directions of movement of the columns and echelons of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as paid attention to the accumulation of military equipment that had arrived from the front for maintenance.

To identify the locations of UAV manufacturing facilities, the agents used personal connections among local residents, from whom they secretly asked for information.

The SSU CI officers documented all members of the FSS agent group and detained them in stages.

During the searches, 16 mobile phones, laptops and tablets with evidence of communication with the Russian special service were found.

The SSU investigators served them with a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law).

They are currently in custody without the right to be released on bail. The traitors face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Also, the resident (head) of the FSS agent group, who is in Russia, was identified.



