Russia’s agent network was neutralised in Mykolaiv: They spied on key critical infrastructure facilities - SSU. PHOTOS

The SSU neutralised a Russian agent network operating in Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk and Ivano-Frankivsk regions. The offenders were spying on the Defence Forces and key critical infrastructure facilities. The participants included current and former law enforcement officers.

This is reported by the SSU press centre, Censor.NET reports.

The head of the Russian agent group is a former law enforcement officer, Andrii Shevchenko

As noted, as a result of a special operation in Mykolaiv, two members of a hostile cell coordinated by two Russian special services were detained: The FSS and the military intelligence of the aggressor country.

One of the detainees is a local law enforcement officer who has been in contact with the resident (head) of the Russian agent group, a former official of the disbanded police force, Andriy Shevchenko, since 2015.





The traitor engaged his father's agents

"At the direction of Shevchenko, his agent in Mykolaiv collected data on the locations and movements of the Armed Forces units in the region. The defendant also tried to establish the locations of strategic enterprises of the defence industry and "reported" to the occupiers on personnel decisions in the law enforcement agencies of Ukraine," the SSU said.

In order to obtain intelligence, the traitor used his official position and also solicited information from his colleagues under the guise of friendly conversations.

The resident of the Russian agent also involved his father, a resident of Mykolaiv who had previously worked in the disbanded police force, in intelligence and subversive activities.

Using its coordinates, the occupiers repeatedly shelled one of the energy facilities in Prykarpattia.

To adjust the enemy fire, the ex-militant used his acquaintance, who lives in the western region of Ukraine, "in the dark".

Another task of this agent was to search for potential candidates for recruitment, in particular among former and current law enforcement and military officers in Mykolaiv region.





SSU identifies curators of agent cell

The SSU CI documented his criminal actions and detained him on his attempt to escape to Crimea. At the same time, a traitorous law enforcement officer was detained.

"It has been established that the cell was supervised by the head of the 161st training centre for specialists of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces (better known as the GRU) and two employees of the FSS office in Crimea. They have already been identified by the Security Service," the press service said.

During the searches, mobile phones, computer equipment, draft records and documents with evidence of the crimes were seized from the detainees. Russian symbols and rubles were also found.

What are the threats to traitors?

The SSU investigators served the detained agents a notice of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (high treason committed under martial law). They are currently in custody. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

In addition, Shevchenko, a resident of the agent group, was served with a notice of suspicion in absentia under the same article of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Comprehensive measures are underway to bring him and other members of the agent network to justice for crimes against our state.

