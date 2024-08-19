SSU detains two female collaborators in Kharkiv region. PHOTO

The Security Service of Ukraine detained two more female collaborators in the Kharkiv region who had been working with Russia at the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the SSU press service.

Among the detainees is a 54-year-old resident of Merefa. After the seizure of the region, she moved to the then-occupied Kupiansk, where she was employed by the local occupation administration. There, she was appointed as an "accountant of the finance department" of the occupying institution.

On the instructions of the local Gauleiter, from July to September 2022, the female collaborator was engaged in the issues of financial and logistical support of the occupation authorities of the aggressor country. She calculated "salaries" in Russian rubles and disposed of the seized property of Ukrainian state institutions in favour of the Russian Federation.

Another collaborator was a 48-year-old resident of the Chuhuiv district who helped the occupiers prepare a pseudo-referendum after seizing part of the community's territory.

To do this, the woman went to the yards of local residents and agitated them to obtain Russian passports. The collaborator also urged people to re-register their land plots in accordance with the "legislation" of the aggressor country. In return, she promised her fellow villagers loyalty from the ruscists.

See more: Russia’s agent network was neutralised in Mykolaiv: They spied on key critical infrastructure facilities - SSU. PHOTOS

After the de-occupation of the occupied areas, both offenders tried to avoid justice. One of them moved to Kharkiv, where she hoped to "get lost" in a big city as an "IDP". SSU officers established the offender's whereabouts and detained her in a rented apartment. The other was hiding at her place of residence in Merefa, where she was later detained.

Both suspects have been served a notice of suspicion under Part 2 Art. 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (collaboration).

See more: SSU special forces capture 102 Russian soldiers in Kursk region - source. VIDEO&PHOTOS