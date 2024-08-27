Russians used Kalibr cluster munitions for first time during massive attack on August 26

For the first time, explosive experts found the remains of a Kalibr with a cassette warhead in the Kharkiv region: this is the missile used by the occupiers during a massive attack on Ukraine on 26 August.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, this was reported on Suspilne TV channel by Volodymyr Tymoshko, head of the Main Department of the National Police in the Kharkiv region.

"During yesterday's (26.08 - ed.) massive strike, we first recorded the use of the Kalibr, a sea-based missile with a cluster warhead. It was used to strike a civilian industrial facility. Prior to this, Iskanders were used, which was not uncommon in 2024. In 2023 and 2022, S-300s were usually used for long-range strikes, while Iskanders were Korean missiles with an explosive warhead. Now they use cluster munitions," Tymoshko said.

He noted that the situation in the Kharkiv region remains difficult, but the number of air strikes has somewhat decreased.

"Although it is relative. Yesterday there were 12 KABs, and the day before that - not a single KAB (for comparison: a few weeks ago, the figure reached 30 or more air strikes per day - ed.) Since the beginning of the Kursk operation, there have been fewer of them, and there were several days when they were not used at all," Tymoshko said.

As a reminder, during the most massive Russian attack on 26 August 2024 , air defence destroyed 201 out of 236 enemy targets. 7 people were killed and 47 injured. Energy facilities were damaged in several regions.