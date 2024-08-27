Russian strike on Bohodukhiv: man was killed, children were among injured. PHOTOS

A 72-year-old man died as a result of Russian shelling of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv region.

This was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, five people were injured. Among them are two minors: A 17-year-old girl and a 15-year-old boy. They and another 42-year-old man were hospitalised with moderate injuries.

The Prosecutor General's Office showed the consequences of the Russian strike on Bohodukhiv.









As reported, the occupants attacked two infrastructure facilities in Bohodukhiv, 3 people were wounded.