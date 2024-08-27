7 people were injured as result of shelling of Kherson and outskirts of city, including 3 medics who were on their way to help wounded

Seven people were injured in Kherson as a result of shelling by the Russian army.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kherson MMA Roman Mrochko.

According to him, a 23-year-old girl was injured as a result of an enemy drone attack in Dniprovskyi district.

She asked for medical assistance herself. The victim had a mine-blast injury and an acute stress reaction.

Later, two victims were taken from Kindiika to a hospital in Kherson.

"The men, aged 39 and 65, have mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds. They were injured as a result of the enemy dropping explosives from a drone," clarified Mrochko.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling in Kherson region: ruscists killed one person, injured 10 others. PHOTOS

Later, in the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, a 63-year-old man sustained mine-blast trauma and shrapnel wounds as a result of an enemy drone attack.

After that, an ambulance crew that was rushing to help the wounded man in the Dniprovskyi district of the city came under enemy fire.

Three medical workers were injured in the attack. They suffered blast trauma and contusion. Their car was damaged.

In addition, a 35-year-old man with an explosive injury and multiple shrapnel wounds to his legs was brought to a hospital in Kherson from the village of Tekstylne.

The victim received them as a result of a grenade of unknown origin exploding in his hands.

See more: Russian strike on Bohodukhiv: man was killed, children were among injured. PHOTOS