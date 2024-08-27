Since fall of 2022, Spain has trained more than 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers - Defense Minister Robles

On Tuesday, August 27, Spanish Defense Minister Margarita Robles met with a group of Ukrainian soldiers undergoing training in Toledo.

This is stated on the website of the Spanish Ministry of Defense, Censor.NET reports.

Robles emphasized that " Spain' s solidarity, support and commitment to Ukraine have remained unchanged since the beginning of the Russian invasion."

In addition, the minister recalled the cruelty of war, in particular "in these days when Ukrainian civilians are victims of attacks that are unacceptable from any point of view, which violate all the norms of the law of war and humanitarian law."

"Spain gives Ukraine everything we can send within our capabilities, and in terms of training, the Spanish military play an extremely important role. I am proud of their work and very grateful for their contribution," Robles said, addressing the Ukrainian military and their instructors.

She also noted that since the fall of 2022, more than 5,000 Ukrainian soldiers have already been trained in Spain as part of the EU mission.

About 2,500 Spanish instructors have trained Ukrainian soldiers.

