Russian Federation moved 90% of its aircraft beyond range of ATACMS long-range missiles - WSJ

Russia is adjusting to the United States providing long-range ATACMS missiles to Ukraine and has already moved 90 percent of its air force beyond the reach of these American weapons.

The Wall Street Journal writes about it, referring to estimates of American intelligence, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, US President Joe Biden, even despite Ukraine's increased calls to the US to lift the ban on the use of ATACMS on Russian territory and the biggest shelling in the energy infrastructure war that took place this week, does not plan to change his position.

According to the publication's source, the launch of ATACMS on Russian territory will have minimal impact today.

The interlocutor noted that Ukraine is likely to have more success with its own drones, which it has used to strike targets in Russia in recent months.

The official added that while the US has increased production of ATACMS, stocks are still limited. The Pentagon only has so much to give Ukraine.

