Interpol puts former SSU General Naumov on international wanted list - SBI

At the request of the State Bureau of Investigation, Interpol has put Andriy Naumov, former head of the SSU's Main Internal Security Department, on the international wanted list.

As noted, on 26 August 2024, a red alert was published in the records of the Interpol General Secretariat.

"Among other things, the SBI suspects the former official of fraudulently seizing more than UAH 3.2 million during his tenure as head of the state-owned enterprise in 2019-2021," the statement said.

The former SSU general was detained on 7 June 2022 while trying to get from Serbia to North Macedonia in a vehicle carrying €592,000, $120,000 and two precious stones.

The investigation is ongoing.

The SBI does not name the former general, but the published photo and details of the case indicate that it is Andriy Naumov.

Naumov's case

In January 2024, the former general and former head of the SSU's Main Department of Internal Security, Andriy Naumov, who was sentenced to a year in prison in Serbia for money laundering, was released.

The court clarified that Naumov was released from a Serbian prison in early December 2023. However, due to the appeal against his sentence, his documents were seized and he was banned from leaving the country.

There are two criminal proceedings against Naumov in Ukraine. One concerns the simultaneous receipt of salaries from the SSU and the state-owned enterprise where Naumov worked before joining the special service. The other relates to the period when he was in charge of the "Centre for Organisational, Technical and Information Support of the Exclusion Zone Management". According to the investigation, Naumov entered into a deliberately unfavourable contract with a fictitious company and unjustifiably accrued bonuses.

From the summer of 2019 to the summer of 2021, Naumov headed the SSU's Main Department of Internal Security under Ivan Bakanov. In October 2020, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy promoted Naumov to the rank of brigadier general, but stripped him of it at the beginning of the full-scale invasion, calling the former SSU official a "traitor".

Naumov left Ukraine on the eve of Russia's invasion, and in the summer of 2022, he was detained in Serbia with undeclared cash - about 600,000 euros and $120,000.