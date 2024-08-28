Air raid alert was sounded in Kyiv and number of regions: Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles (updated)

On the evening of August 28, an air raid alert was sounded in Kyiv and a number of regions. The enemy was attacking with ballistic missiles.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.

"There is a threat of ballistic weapons use from the northeast," the Air Force said.

It is clarified that one of the missiles is headed for Kyiv region.

At 9:42 p.m., the all-clear signal was given. The air raid alert lasted 17 minutes.

