Air raid alert was sounded in Kyiv and number of regions: Russians attacked Ukraine with ballistic missiles (updated)
On the evening of August 28, an air raid alert was sounded in Kyiv and a number of regions. The enemy was attacking with ballistic missiles.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Air Force.
"There is a threat of ballistic weapons use from the northeast," the Air Force said.
It is clarified that one of the missiles is headed for Kyiv region.
At 9:42 p.m., the all-clear signal was given. The air raid alert lasted 17 minutes.
