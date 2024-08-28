Three people injured as result of Russian shelling of Sumy region

On August 28, Russian troops fired 66 times at the border areas and settlements of the Sumy region. 220 explosions were recorded.

In particular, they came under fire:

Krasnopillia community: the Russians shelled the community with artillery (25 explosions), conducted mortar shelling (11 explosions), and dropped an explosive device from a UAV (2 explosions).

Esman community: the enemy carried out an air strike with a GAB (4 explosions), fired from a mortar (9 explosions), carried out a tank attack (10 explosions), and attacked with FPV drones (11 explosions).

Mykolaivka community: four civilians were injured as a result of a rocket attack (3 explosions).

Berezivka community: launching of GAB aerial bombs (6 explosions).

Bilopillia community: the enemy carried out an air strike with a GAB (13 explosions), the Russians also fired mortars (4 explosions), artillery (12 explosions), and hit with an FPV drone (1 explosion).

Velyka Pysarivka community: artillery shelling (35 explosions), mortar shelling (11 explosions), the enemy also attacked with FPV drones (6 explosions), and explosive devices were dropped from a UAV (2 explosions).

Hlukhiv community: shelling with cannon artillery (36 explosions).

Yunakivka community: Russians launched GAB aerial bombs (1 explosion).

Khotyn community: launching of aerial bombs (3 explosions).

Nova Sloboda community: mortar shelling (4 explosions).

Seredyna-Buda community: the enemy attacked with FPV drones (4 explosions) and mortar shelling (3 explosions).

Druzhba community: an FPV drone attack (2 explosions).

Znob-Novhorod community: mortar attack (3 explosions).

