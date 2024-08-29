Significant number of Russian military targets remain within range of Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles - ISW

Despite Russia's withdrawal of aircraft beyond the range of the Storm Shadow and ATACMS missiles provided by the West, a significant number of Russian military facilities remain within the reach of Western weapons.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW).

Analysts state that restrictions on Western weapons allow Russian forces to use the shelter space in Russia's deep rear to support military operations against Ukraine.

The ISW draws attention to numerous Western media reports indicating that the US government is prohibiting the UK from allowing Ukraine to use Storm Shadow missiles to strike military targets in Russia.

The ISW stressed that the redeployment of Russian aircraft from 16 Russian air bases in the ATACMS area of operation does not diminish the importance of allowing Ukraine to use ATACMS against hundreds of other Russian military targets.

