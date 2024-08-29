195 combat clashes took place on front during day, almost third of them in Pokrovsk direction - General Staff

During the past day, combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv, Kupiansk, Lyman, Siversk, Kramatorsk, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, Kurakhove, Vremivka, and Orihiv directions.

As Censor.NET informs, this is stated in the morning summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces.

Shelling of Ukraine

According to detailed information, yesterday the enemy launched three missile strikes against the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas using five missiles, as well as 79 airstrikes, including dropping 96 anti-aircraft missiles. In addition, it carried out more than 4,000 attacks, of which 139 were from rocket salvo systems, and used 1,314 kamikaze drones for strikes.

The enemy carried out airstrikes, in particular in the areas of Pustohorod, Bilopillia, Horile, Basivka, Kozacha Lopan, Alisivka, Kudiivka, Horiana, Petropavlivka, Kucherivka, Kupiansk, Kopanky, Hryhorivka, Toretsk, Druzhba, Oleksandropil, Myrnograd, Tarasivka, Vuhledar, Yehorivka, Velyka Novosilka, Novoukrainka, Stepove, Kozatske and Odradokamianka.

Fighting in the East

Two enemy-initiated combat clashes took place in the Kharkiv direction. Fighting took place in the areas of the settlements of Lyptsi and Vovchansk.

In the Kupiansk direction, the number of combat clashes per day reached twenty-three. Defense forces repelled attacks in Stelmakhivka, Kruhliakivka, Sinkivka, and Kolisnikivka districts.

In the Lyman direction, our troops stopped 14 enemy attacks in the areas of Hrekivka, Druzheliubivka, Novosadovo, Makiivka, Nevske, and Novoiehorivka.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five attacks near Bilohorivka, Spirne, and Verkhnyokamyanske.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian soldiers nullified 11 attempts by the enemy to break through our defenses in the districts of Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Bila Hora, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

Twenty-one times the enemy tried to advance in the Toretsk direction. He was active in the districts of Severnye, Druzhba, Toretsk, New York, and, most actively, near Nelipivka. He hit Toretsk seven times with thirteen guided aerial bombs.

In the Pokrovsky direction, our defenders repelled 66 attacks. More than half of them are in the districts of Grodivka and Novogrodivka.

In the Kurakhiv direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of the settlements of Ukrainka, Karlivka, Georgiivka, Halytsynivka, and Kostiantynivka, where the occupiers tried 30 times to break through the Ukrainian defense lines.

In the Vremivka direction, the enemy made six attempts to seize our positions near Kostyantynivka, Vodyane, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region. He also attacked from the side of Mykilske.

Read more: General Staff confirms strike on Atlas oil depot in Rostov region

The situation in the South and the North

In the Orihiv direction, two assaults by invaders of Ukrainian positions in the areas of Robotyny and Novodanilivka were repulsed.

Yesterday, the occupiers did not carry out offensive actions in the Prydniprovske and Huliaypillia areas.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation has not changed significantly. No signs of the formation of offensive groups of the Russian occupiers were detected.

On the border with the Chernihiv region, the enemy maintains a military presence and carries out reconnaissance activities.

Our soldiers continue to use their active actions to deplete the combat potential of the enemy, in particular during the operation in the Kursk region of the Russian Federation.

Strikes at the enemy

In general, the Russian invaders lost 1,200 people in the past day. Ukrainian soldiers also destroyed three tanks, 18 armored combat vehicles, 27 artillery systems, an air defense vehicle, 21 operational-tactical UAVs, three missiles, 52 cars, and 15 units of special equipment of the occupiers.

Yesterday, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces made 11 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and anti-aircraft defenses of the enemy, one - on an anti-aircraft missile system in a firing position, one - on an air defense device, one - on a pontoon crossing of the Russian invaders and two more - on other important enemy objects.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 612,390 people (+1,200 per day), 8,571 tanks, 17,549 artillery systems, 16,699 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS