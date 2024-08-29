"Servant of people" Dmytruk has been put on international wanted list - SBI

Artem Dmytruk, an MP of the Servant of the People party (now unaffiliated), was put on an international wanted list.

This was reported by the press service of the State Bureau of Investigation, Censor.NET reports.

"According to the SBI investigation, during his stay in Odesa, the suspect and his accomplices attacked a law enforcement officer who was performing his official duties at the time. The MP intentionally inflicted bodily harm on the law enforcement officer and tried to steal his weapon.

In another case, in Kyiv, the MP had a dispute with a citizen, during which he struck the man several times, including in the head. According to the expert's opinion, the victim sustained moderate bodily injuries as a result of the MP's unlawful actions," the statement said.

Yes, Dmytruk is suspected:

intentionally causing light bodily harm to a law enforcement officer by a group of persons in connection with the performance of their official duties (Article 28(1), Article 345(2) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

theft of firearms by a group of persons (Article 15(2), Article 28(1), Article 262(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

intentionally causing bodily harm of moderate severity (Part 1 of Article 122 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine);

gross violation of public order on the grounds of manifest disrespect for society, accompanied by particular audacity (Article 296(1) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

The escape of Artem Dmytruk

On Sunday, 25 August, the media reported that MP Artem Dmytruk, elected from the Servant of the People party (now unaffiliated), who defended the UOC-MP in Ukraine, had illegally left the country.

On the same day, Dmytruk was served a notice of suspicion for the attacks on a law enforcement officer and a soldier.

Law enforcers have opened a criminal investigation into the possible illegal crossing of the state border by MP Artem Dmytruk.

The SBI stated that the fact of Dmytruk's illegal border crossing had been established.

The Verkhovna Rada did not send MP Artem Dmytruk abroad.

Speaker of the Verkhovna Rada Stefanchuk said that Dmytruk would be deprived of his mandate following the results of the investigation.

