Russia shows no readiness for peace talks - Sikorski

Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said that Russia continues to demand Ukraine's surrender, which it will never agree to.

The Polish minister said this in an interview with PAP, Censor.NET reports.

According to Sikorski, there is no sign of Russia's readiness for peace talks.

"I do not see Russia's readiness for peace talks. Russia continues to seek Ukraine's surrender, and as long as this is the case, Ukraine will not accept it," he said.

Commenting on Ukraine's offensive in the Kursk region, Sikorski noted that the prospects for the operation are "quite optimistic."

"Ukraine has done something unexpected for Putin - it has taken control of a part of Russia. Now there is a basis for a conversation and a call for both countries to withdraw to the internationally recognized border," the Polish foreign minister emphasized.

Sikorski also insists that Ukraine has the right to strike deep into Russia with Western weapons.

"Ukraine has been attacked, and in order to defend its territory and push the enemy away from its borders, it has the right to use the equipment provided to it, in accordance with the laws of war," the Polish minister added.

