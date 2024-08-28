Kuleba discusses possibility of shooting down missiles and drones over Ukraine and supplying MiG-29s during meeting with Sikorski

On Wednesday, August 28, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba met with his Polish counterpart Radoslaw Sikorski in Olsztyn. Among other things, the diplomats discussed creating an opportunity for Ukraine's neighbors to intercept Russian missiles and UAVs over Ukrainian skies from their territory.

It is noted that during the meeting, the diplomats discussed a wide range of issues.

In particular, the ministers focused on the issue of MIG-29 fighters and agreed on further steps to "create an opportunity for Ukraine's neighbors to intercept Russian missiles and drones in Ukrainian airspace from their territory."

Kuleba also raised the issue of the need to establish a Ukrainian school in Warsaw.

"Radek and I have agreed to continue working on this issue and we are counting on the support of Warsaw Mayor Rafał Trzaskowski," said the head of Ukrainian diplomacy.

Finally, Kuleba thanked the Poles for supporting Ukraine in its fight against full-scale Russian aggression.

Earlier, Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak-Kamysh responded to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's request to transfer Polish MiGs to the Ukrainian Armed Forces. He said that Poland could transfer its MiG-29s to Ukraine only after its fleet of combat aircraft is replenished with new aircraft. In particular, F-35s ordered from the United States.

