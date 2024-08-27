Polish Defense Minister Kosiniak-Kamysz responds to Zelenskyy’s request to transfer MiGs: Only after we get F-35

Poland can hand over its MiG-29s to Ukraine only after its fleet of combat aircraft is replenished with new aircraft. In particular, the F-35 ordered from the United States.

This was stated by Polish Minister of National Defense Wladyslaw Kosiniak- Kamysz, responding to a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to transfer Polish MiGs to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Wirtualna Polska writes, Censor.NET reports.

The Polish defense minister said he understood the Ukrainian president, but emphasized that Poland makes decisions through the prism of its security.

He also added that Warsaw had done everything it could for Ukraine.

At the same time, Kosiniak- Kamysz emphasized that Poland must maintain its defense capabilities, and this is an absolute priority.

"I know that Ukraine needs a lot of weapons, but our partners from Ukraine must also understand that the Polish state must maintain its capabilities. And this is a priority for me as Minister of Defense," the official said.

In the context of the possibility of transferring Polish MiG-29s to Ukraine, Kosiniak-Kamysz noted that such decisions can be made only after the Polish Air Force is reinforced with new aircraft. In particular, the F-35s previously ordered from the United States.

He also said that MiG-29s are currently performing a mission to protect Polish airspace.

"Only after receiving new aircraft will it be possible to dispose of old aircraft, such as MiG-29s, which are still being used, among other things, to carry out missions to protect Polish airspace. Then we will make a decision," Kosiniak-Kamysz said.

