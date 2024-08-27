Volunteer air fleet of F-16s depends on US decision - Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy supports the idea of a volunteer air fleet of F-16s, but noted that the decision on this should be made by the United States.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to Interfax-Ukraine.

"As for the F-16 volunteer air fleet, I think it's a great idea. Of course, we have discussed it with our partners, and the congressmen are on the same side. Of course, this is a US decision. It is exclusively theirs. We will continue to work on this," Zelenskyy said at a press conference.

He noted that other countries' decisions also depend on the United States. In particular, he reminded that Ukraine has agreed to supply F-16 aircraft with Denmark, the Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, "and the US provides the permits".

"The US gives the permission. It is the same with this issue," the president explained.

Earlier, Republican Senator Lindsey Graham said that Ukraine could invite retired Western F-16 pilots "who want to fight for freedom".